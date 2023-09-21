Sack Adwoa Safo From NPP – Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has called for the expulsion of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, from the party.

Nana Obiri Boahen accused Ms Safo of lacking professionalism and discipline as a politician in her handling of her long absence from parliament in 2022.

Adwoa Safo recently issued a public apology for her absence, citing personal challenges she faced with her family during that period.

Boahen dismissed Safo’s apology and urged the NPP to disregard her efforts to make amends with her constituency and party members, saying that the party needs politicians who are disciplined and professional.

He argued that the party should expel Adwoa Safo rather than forgive her and accept her back into the party, even if it means losing the Dome Kwabenya seat in parliament.

Boahen emphasized that discipline is crucial for politicians, and reiterated that Safo’s behavior was unacceptable.

He stated that there are past party members who served the party without benefiting from it, and Safo, with her positions as an MP, Deputy Minister, and Minister of State, should know better. He added that she held the party to ransom with her actions and should face the consequences.

Boahen made these remarks while speaking on Okay FM when he said “In my opinion, anywhere you find yourself, there must be discipline. People have served the party but have not benefited, but for you, Adwoa Safo, you are an NPP member, you have become an MP, Deputy Minister and a Minister of State and as a party, we need your assistance in taking decisions to vote.”

“You kept saying you won’t come, the party pleaded, you insisted you won’t come, then you’re telling me that Adwoa Safo has pleaded for her actions and so we should do what? Should they accept her so that she returns to parliament again?”

“Impossible! We need to be disciplined. If you’re a politician and you are not disciplined, then there will be problems for you.”

The issue of Adwoa Safo’s absence from parliament sparked a nationwide debate, with many calling for disciplinary action against her.

It remains to be seen how the NPP will respond to Boahen’s call for Safo’s expulsion from the party.

By Vincent Kubi