Demolition exercise at Mpehuasem was to halt further encroachment of state land – Government

Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has stated that the land in contention at Mpehuasem in Accra belongs to the State.

This is contrary to claims by a group calling itself ‘land and property owners of East Legon Mpehuasem catchment area.’

The land in question is situated in between Trinity Theological Seminary and IDEAL College.

The Lands Ministry in a statement dated Friday, April 30, 2021, said “for the avoidance of doubt, the land in contention, measuring an approximate area of 132 acres is a state land acquired by Executive Instrument 16 (2009) as site for Accra Training College.”

According to the Ministry’s statement signed by its Chief Director, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale, “over time, the land had suffered encroachment presumably from members of the group earlier mentioned.”

The statement clarified that demolition exercise conducted therefore on April 26, 2021 was primarily to halt further encroachment.

During its press conference, the group raised various allegations against the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor and the Minister for National Security Albert Kan-Dapaah.

The group alleged that one Clement Gyato believed to be a known landguard was accompanied by some persons in police uniforms on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to demolish several properties at Mpehuasem.

But the Ministry cited the General Public Article 257 (1) which states that “all public lands in Ghana shall be vested in the President on behalf of, and in trust for, the people of Ghana,” to justify the demolition.

It added that “The Lands Commission has been mandated to manage all public lands.”

“In this regard, aggrieved persons should contact the Lands Commission for further details on the subject land.”