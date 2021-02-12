‘Deputy Departure Will Affect Us’

Asare Bediako

Hearts of Oak Coach, Kosta Papic, says the departure of deputy coach Asare Bediako will have a telling effect on the club.

On Tuesday, Bediako, the former Berekum Chelsea Trainer resigned from his position. He cited reasons that were beyond his control, hence the laying down of his tools.

Papic reacted to the coach’s departure, saying that although the team would announce a new replacement very soon, he believes that his absence would be greatly felt.

He stated that “It is going to affect the team somehow but we will find a replacement. We are going to miss him and I wish him all the best in his future career.”

Papic added, “Football is like that, today he is an assistant, and tomorrow it is somebody else. It is his choice and I cannot stop that and he has done what is good for him.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum