Digital Partnerships Drive Ghana’s Tech Future

A panel discussion during the event

Let’s Talk Digital, powered by Global Media Alliance, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Institute of Digital Marketing and Communication Ghana (IDMC), Presto Solutions, and YFM to spotlight the nation’s growing tech and digital marketing landscape on December 12 at Nyansa Square, East Legon.

The partnership comes at a time when technology and innovation increasingly shape how organisations reach and engage their audiences.

It was unveiled during the launch of the One Nyt 2 Convos event, a signature experience designed to introduce a digital community focused on solution-driven initiatives. The event will blend thought leadership with entertainment, featuring interactive panel discussions, startup pitches, and creative showcases.

Speaking on the initiative, the Director of Training and Innovation at IDMC, Dr. Martin Thompson Ntem, said digital transformation has always been the backbone of IDMC, which serves as a virtual corporate investment platform for people from diverse backgrounds.

He noted that the vision of the One Nyt 2 Convos event aligns strongly with IDMC’s mission, making the partnership with Let’s Talk Digital a natural fit.

As part of the partnership, IDMC has offered to train 10 persons in AI, Digital Marketing, and Strategic Communications, reinforcing its commitment to developing digital talent and transforming the digital landscape locally and beyond.

Presto Solutions, which is providing the event space to host over 200 digital-first professionals, entrepreneurs, and corporate decision-makers expected at One Nyt 2 Convos, expressed excitement about partnering with Let’s Talk Digital to create a safe space for digital creators and innovators.

Presto’s founder, Adumatta Nana Kweku, said the partnership is ideal, rooted in the company’s mission to create a relaxed, authentic, and safe environment for engineers and digital creators. Drawing from his own experiences, he noted that traditional, formal tech events often feel disconnected from the realities of the engineering community.

According to him, the vision behind One Nyt 2 Convos reflects a shift away from stiff, suit-and-tie gatherings toward more relatable, youth-centred conversations. He added that many talented engineers and innovators remain unseen, despite building remarkable products, due to a lack of platforms that spotlight their work.

YFM, Ghana’s leading youth-focused radio brand, joins the partnership to amplify the One Nyt 2 Convos experience across its vibrant audience base. With its strong influence in youth culture, music, and digital trends, YFM brings the energy, reach, and creativity needed to engage young digital enthusiasts and spark meaningful conversations in the tech and marketing ecosystem.

About Let’s Talk Digital

Introduced in 2024, Let’s Talk Digital has quickly become a premier platform for convening industry leaders, creators, startups, and policymakers to shape the future of Africa’s digital economy. This year’s edition, themed, “Youth, Creativity & Code,” will explore how young people can combine creativity, technology, and digital tools to build practical solutions for real societal challenges.

A Business Desk Report