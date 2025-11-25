41 SMEs Graduate From Mini MBA

Dignitaries and beneficiaries in a group photograph

A total of 41 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from various parts of the country have graduated with a Mini MBA certificate through an initiative by MTN Ghana in partnership with Absa Bank Ghana and NOVA Business School Africa.

The 13-week programme is designed to enhance business performance, strengthen leadership, and accelerate digital readiness across Ghana’s SME sector.

MTN Ghana’s Chief Enterprise Officer, Angela Mensah-Poku, emphasised that the Mini MBA aligns with MTN’s mandate to ensure no business is left behind in the country’s financial and digital transformation.

She noted that the 41 graduates studied nine modules ranging from finance, leadership, marketing, and the importance of packaging, among others.

“All of these things weren’t new to them, but the programme helped them apply the theory and gain practical insights. All the participants are MTN and Absa customers, and they run their own businesses. These are people who want to grow, they want to scale, and they want to digitise their businesses. And as you know, MTN is committed to the MTN Year Long Accelerators,” she said.

Ms. Mensah-Poku added that the initiative demonstrates MTN Ghana’s commitment to ensuring that no business, customer, or community is digitally disadvantaged.

“And what happens after this is that we don’t just leave them. They’ll go through coaching with NOVA Business School. We’re here for the long term, and we’re focused on how we can support our small businesses, our entrepreneurs, the hustlers, to ensure they make the best of every opportunity and can scale beyond.”

Propositions Manager at Absa Bank Ghana, Georgette Amoako, highlighted the bank’s commitment to fostering growth, enhancing capabilities, and supporting SMEs to thrive.

“From the start, our shared goal was to help SMEs build stronger foundations through practical learning and strategic thinking,” she said.

She noted that in the first half of 2025 alone, Absa supported over 1,300 MSMEs across the country, more than half of which were women-led.

She added that the bank also facilitated access to affordable finance, in-demand skills, and credible networks for youth-led enterprises, agribusinesses, and fintech innovators.

One of the beneficiaries, Emmanaenie N. Akwetey, CEO of Royal Company Limited, described her experience in the Mini MBA as transformative, impactful, and truly mind-blowing.

“I was selected by Absa to join the Mini MBA, and the journey has been challenging but incredibly rewarding,” she said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke