Digitisation Boosts Ghana’s Economy – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has stated that the Akufo-Addo administration’s digitization efforts, supported by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, have yielded significant benefits for Ghana’s economy.

Speaking at the NPP Manifesto launch in Takoradi, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah highlighted the impact of digitization on formalizing the economy, enhancing government services, and improving access to credit.

He noted that despite initial skepticism, digitization has proven to be a game-changer for Ghana.

“When President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia first mentioned digitization, as usual, the naysayers did not believe them. They didn’t understand the vision. They mocked and they joked and they called them names. But today, digitization is bearing fruit for many Ghanaians,” he indicated.

“Digitization, ladies and gentlemen, is not an end in itself. It is a means to an end. Digitization is designed to ensure that people can access government services faster and with more efficiency,” Oppong Nkrumah stated.

According to him, it is also designed to ensure that people’s jobs and businesses can be enhanced.

He added that key achievements include overhauling the national ID system, introducing mobile interoperability, implementing a digital address system, utilizing drones for medical supply delivery and enabling online applications for government services.

Kojo, who is also the MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, said these initiatives had resulted in boosted e-commerce and job creation, increased access to credit, and enhanced efficiency in government services

He continued that the initiatives had also reduced ghost names on the payroll, saving millions of Ghana Cedis, decreased identity and mobile money fraud, and saved lives through timely delivery of essential services.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah emphasized that the next level of formalization is crucial for Ghana’s economy and expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to build upon the existing digitization foundation and drive further growth.

By Ernest Kofi Adu