Disability Community Surprised At Oti Minister’s Removal

Joshua Makubu

Some members of the disability community are expressing surprise at the removal of the Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu.

In separate interviews, some members of the community said his removal from office is a big blow to their quest for stronger representation in political leadership.

The appointment of Mr. Joshua Makubu, a Person with Disability (PWD), represented a significant step towards giving the disability community, a place in political leadership, coming in the trail of Dr. Seidu Danaa, a visually impaired person, who assumed the position of Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs in the previous regime.

According to Mr. Elvis Alipui, a leader of the Ghana Society for the Physically Disabled (GSPD), the action by the President of Ghana, is a blow to their efforts at promoting disability involvement in political activities, especially leadership.

“We were delighted at his appointment and saw it a strong case to encourage our fraternity to strive for influential leadership positions to push the disability agenda. This new development came as a shocker and we wished it never happened,” he said.

He indicated that, though it was the preserve of the President to appoint and remove ministers, he could have had some consultations with them for their view on the likely effect of such an action.

“The harm is already done but we hope government would take some remedial actions to restore that joy we had at the appointment of one of our own,” he added.

For his part, Mr. Anthony Kwame Adarkwa, Head of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled (GFD) in charge of La- Dadekotopon, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to re-assure PWDs of his commitment to their empowerment.

“There is no doubt that he loves PWDs but certain actions, though well-intentioned, could send wrong signals with significant effects,” he intimated.

He declared the readiness of the Disability Community to help empower them to play their rightful roles in national development.

He was optimistic PWDs would rise up to the occasion when given the opportunity to serve in any capacity in the country.

Renowned paracyclist, Alem Mumuni, a Rotary Club Ambassador for Polio Eradication, President of Alem Foundation and three-time African C2 paracycling champion, expressed disappointment and regret over the sack of a person who symbolises ability and capability of PWDs to occupy any position they are offered.

“It is unfortunate but this cannot discourage us from doing whatever we can to empower ourselves to change wrong perceptions and discrimination against PWDs in an unfair environment,” Alem said, from his base in the U.S.

“We believe the President would take subsequent actions to reinforce his assurance to Ghanaians that he would give greater opportunities to PWDs,” he said.

Mr. Joshua Makubu, an amputee and outgoing Oti Regional Minister, and the only New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) in the Oti Region, was one of the ministers reshuffled in the recent ministerial reshuffle of the NPP.

His removal from office has sent shockwaves to the disability community, who see it as a big blow to their fight for greater representation of PWDs in national offices and affairs.