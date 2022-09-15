DKT Honours Distributors

Merokag Pharmacy representatives with their award

Non-profit social enterprise working towards raising modern contraceptive prevalence in the country, DKT International, has rewarded its loyal distributors.

he DKT Annual Distributors Loyalty Award recognized the distributors who ensure that DKT’s products reach consumers across the country.

Country Director for DKT International Anglophone West Africa (AWA), Kwesi Bo Yawson, speaking at the awards ceremony said even though 2021 came with its economic challenges, success was made possible with the help of the distributors.

He thus noted that the awards and dinner night were intended to recognise the accomplishments of the distributors especially when DKT is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Ghana.

“DKT is excited to be in partnership with you and we recognize your efforts in helping to increase the modern contraceptive prevalence rates while promoting the prevention and reduction of HIV/AIDS and working to reduce the maternal mortality rates in Ghana,” he said.

The occasion was also used to launch the brand’s new Fc2 FEMALE CONDOMS and ORAQUICK HIV Self-Test kits.

National Sales & Distribution Senior Manager, Frederick Kwahene, informed the distributors of the requirements for this year’s awards scheme and to encourage them to keep up their support of DKT International’s efforts to provide safe and high-quality family planning options in Ghana.

The Winners

In addition to the Citations, the winners received a variety of electronic appliances including TVs, Computers, and Double-door refrigerators.

The overall best distributor of the year award went to Merokag Pharmacy which received an all-expenses-paid trip for two persons to South Africa.

Albertisam Herbal and Osons Chemist took the 1st and 2nd Runner Up positions respectively.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri