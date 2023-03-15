‘Don’t Be Moved By Economic Difficulties’

Rev. F.B. Dadson with some members of the church unveiling the 50th anniversary logo

Assistant leader of the Ghana Evangelical Society of Ghana (GES), Rev. F. B. Dadson has urged Ghanaians especially Christians not to relinquish their faith in God but rather put their trust in him despite current economic difficulties facing the country.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary launch of the Ghana Evangelical Society of Ghana (GES), in Accra, he said God would not in any way forsake any nation that puts its trust in Him even in times of economic difficulties.

He said “I urge all Ghanaians to know that in the face of our nation’s current difficulties, the eye of the lord is on those who fear him, on those who hope is in his mercy, to deliver their soul from death and to keep them alive in famine. If we believe and trust in the Lord as our help and shield, then shall our heart rejoice in him and his mercy shall be upon the nation”.

He further said the church which was established with the sole objective of converting people to Christ faced lots of difficulties in its fifty years journey but had survived to achieve its vision.

He stated that inspite of the many spiritual, political and social forces that were set in motion to stop the church from her missionary work, God has been faithful to the church.

He therefore enjoined Christians not to lose heart but to be committed in the work of God as Disciples of Christ while describing Ghana as a nation redeemed and established by the creator, a haven of peace, progress and prosperity.

The Evangelical Society of Ghana (GES), which has raised many leaders, was started in April 1973 under the leadership of Rev. Prof. Enoch Immanuel Agbozo.

Apart from the fraternal messages, some members of the church also eulogized the founding fathers especially Rev. Prof. Enoch Immanuel Agbozo described by members of the society as selfless and dedicated towards the work of God

Programmes slated for the anniversary launch include Easter anniversary service, conference, and seminar and climaxed with a thanksgiving service.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah