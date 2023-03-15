Michael B. Jordan Crowns Drake As Greatest Rapper

Drake and Michael B. Jordan

American actor, Michael B. Jordan, has listed Canadian rapper and singer Aubrey Drake Graham as his greatest rapper of all time.

Jordan made this known in an interview discussion alongside his ‘Creed III’ co-star Jonathan Majors, last Tuesday on the new episode of the Complex’s ‘GOAT Talk’ series.

In their line of discussions, the question of who is the best rapper popped up. In a video that has since gone viral, both actors were seen contemplating on who to make it on their list, with Major saying it’s between Jay-Z and Tupac.

To his amazement, Jordan declared Drake the greatest of all rappers. His answers generated a mix of reactions on Twitter, with some followers expressing their disappointment in choosing Drake against Jay-Z while others also hailed him for his choice.

“The most surprising thing about this is the age difference between Michael Jordan (36) and Jonathan (33). I would not have thought the older guy would pick Drake (who is a pop artist). I now love Jonathan even more for being shocked and confused at that answer,” a fan tweeted.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke