MP Roll Out Apprenticeship Project

One of the beneficiaries receiving a sewing machine

Member of Parliament for Suhum in the Eastern Region, Oboafo Kwadwo Asante, has rolled out an apprenticeship program for his constituents as an effort to equip the youth to be self-employed and to reduce unemployment in the country.

The project is to empower a total of 500 beneficiaries with the requisite skills set in apprenticeship.

The MP also presented over 500 pieces of sewing machines and hair dryers to the beneficiaries.

Addressing the beneficiaries at the Suhum main Lorry station Mr Asante explained that “this program was launched some time ago, and we began to recruit them from October to December ending in 2022, today is the phase two of the program and we now have 500 beneficiaries”.

According to him, “the young ladies are very excited and we are ready to help them to be independent regarding creating jobs for themselves so that they also live decent lives”.

He added, “my vision is to declare a whole vast area for fashion designing, for fabrics, and many others to enable people to have jobs and help develop the country”.

The MP reiterated that the government has initiated policies in the 2023 budget to help support majority of the youth in entrepreneurship and apprenticeship.

In addition to the startup funds, the MP is paying the graduation fees for all the beneficiaries.

The MP also believes that this unique initiative will go a long way toward helping the many young people in his constituency who are unemployed to gain a source of livelihood.

He urged the parents to assist their children in getting the necessary skills training by supporting them.

Minister for Food and Agricultural Designate, also MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong in his remarks urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the project and come out with good results to earn a living.

The Abetifi MP, also pledge to support the project and the apprentices financially.

BY Daniel Bampoe