GSS Raises Alert Over Recruitment Scam

Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim

The management of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has cautioned the public to be wary of a fake recruitment portal established by some unscrupulous person intended to swindle innocent people of their money.

These unscrupulous individuals according to a press released by the service have created an account portal with the caption: GHANA STATISTICAL SERVICE RECRUITMENT PORTAL 2023: Approved Application portal For the Ghana Statistical Service Job Recruitment of new staffs for the 2023 Census.”

The statement added that the unidentified individuals are reportedly promoting the said fake recruitment portal on social media and are misleading and enticing unsuspecting members of the public to pay recruitment fees to them.

“Members of the public are hereby informed that GSS HAS NOT launched any recruitment campaign for any 2023 Census. It is important to note that population and housing censuses are decennial, and are, therefore, conducted every ten years.

As a result, the next census is anticipated to be conducted in 2031 given that the most recent Population and Housing Census (PHC) was carried out in 2021” it stated.

The Service on the other hand established that it has currently opened a recruitment portal for an upcoming Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES) Phase 1 and the Ghana Living Standards Survey Round 8 (GLSS8) which can be accessed via the link https://ibes2023.statsghhub.com/

“We also wish to state unequivocally that Ghana Statistical Service HAS NOT authorised anyone or any agency to conduct any recruitment exercise on our behalf.

All GSS fieldwork is always communicated through official channels such as press statements, media advisories, or publications on the GSS website (https://statsghana.gov.gh/)” the statement added.

The service further established that person found culpable in the illegal act of using the name of the GSS for fraudulent recruitment operations will be handed over to the Ghana Police Service for prosecution.

It also urged members of the public to report any person who has collected money from them with the view to securing those jobs with GSS.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke