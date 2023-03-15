‘Wheel Of Life’ Returns On March 18

Lady Sam

A self-assessment programme dubbed the ‘Wheel of Life’ series, by Lady Sam, aimed at “embracing equity in the corporate and social space,” will take place on March 18, 2023, at the Gold Coast Restaurant at Cantonment in Accra.

It is under the theme “Embracing Equity” in line with the theme for International Women’s Month.

The series delves into various aspects of life, including the individual’s need to empower others to enable them to better perform their roles.

There will also be key speakers during the series, including seasoned Business Leader, Tucci Ivowi and Etiquette Coach, Sika Goka, among others. It promises to be an informative yet educative programme.

The ‘Wheel of Life’ series is a good self-assessment tool which looks at the different dimensions of life and helps to bring balance. It gives a visual snapshot of one’s life by using a scoring system to measure how satisfied or unsatisfied one is with each dimension or area of their life. Once a score has been given to all the identified dimensions/areas, the area that needs focus can quickly be recognised and then subsequently worked on.

The series is valuable to use if one is either stressed or at a crossroads in life. If used effectively, it can be a game changer in bringing balance to one’s life.

“Every year I like to hold an empowering session in the month that celebrates women and this year promises to be no different,” Lady Sam indicated in a statement.