Don’t Be Quick To Believe What You Hear – Obaapa Christy To Followers

Obaapa Christy

Gospel artiste Obaapa Christy has sent a message to critics not to believe accusations by her ex-husband, Pastor Love, following her recent marriage.

A few weeks after she got married to her second husband, Nana Yaw Franky, who lives in Germany, Pastor Love Hammond has revealed several disturbing facts about Obaapa Christy, formerly known as Christiana Love.

The former couple finally parted ways after battling a not pleasant divorce case in court for over four years.

In a post on Facebook, Obaapa Christy reacted to such claims and urged her followers to dispel those rumours.

“Don’t be so quick to believe what you hear because lies spread quicker than the truth. Still W’agye Me/ W’aSue Me. Ach sooo,” Obaapa Christy posted.

