Don’t Exploit Tenants – Atta Akyea Warns Landlords

Samuel Atta Akyea

Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea has admonished landlords to abide by the country’s rent law.

According to him it would be ‘UnGhanaian’ for landlords to take advantage of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation to exploit tenants for their monetary gains.

He said the Ministry will not hesitate to enforce the rent control law of the land if landlords are found culpable.

The minister who was speaking at the Ministry of Information press briefing in Accra also urged landlords not to rent out rooms to foreigners taking into consideration the fact that Ghana’s coronavirus cases were imported.

He said the President’s show of sympathy and patriotism during this time of coronavirus should guide landlords in their relationship with their tenants.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri