Don’t Impose Parliamentary Candidates – Ntim To Executives

Stephen Ntim

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has sent a strong caution to National, Regional and Constituency executives of the party to desist from imposing parliamentary candidates on the various constituencies.

According to him, it is important that all qualified aspirants are allowed to contest and the most suitable among them elected as parliamentary candidate, to avoid disunity in the party and also prevent apathy come 2024 election.

Speaking as special guest at the opening of a two-day retreat for the leaders of the organisational arm of the party held at the Best Western Hotel in Accra, organised by the Organisation Committee of the party, Chairman Ntim noted that when imposition prevails, it affects the unity and togetherness needed at the constituency.

He stressed that the party needed unity to win the 2024 election.

Chairman Ntim added that having drawn lessons from previous primaries, the party executives should allow the best candidates to be elected, as the party strives to retain power and break the eight-year governance cycle.

The event was attended by all members of the National Organisational Committee, National Organiser and his two deputies, National Women Organiser and her two deputies, National Youth Organiser and his two deputies, National TESCON Coordinator, the National Nasara Coordinator and his two deputies.

The rest were all Regional Organisers, all Regional Women Organisers, all Regional Youth Organisers and all Regional Nasara Coordinators.

The event was organised by National Organisational Committee and spearheaded by the National Organiser, Nana Boakye (Nana B).