RAIN Foundation Honours 21 Heroes In Europe

The award winners in a group photograph after the event

The second annual Predecessors Awards Worldwide, held on Saturday, July 29 in Strasbourg, France, honoured 21 personalities from various sectors of the economy.

Numerous prominent figures from the religious, athletics, medical, educational, and creative arts sectors attended the awards ceremony.

The Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations (RAIN Foundations) hosted the event, and awardees and guests were treated to dinner while being congratulated on their tremendous contributions to society.

Addressing the honorees and guests at the ceremony, the founding president of Predecessors Awards Worldwide and Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations, Mr. Raphaelle Antwi, a renowned author, listed eight items in the award package for all the twenty-one honorees.

Prominent among the items was that a book telling the stories of the honorees would be written and published for each of them, as part of their legacy projects.

Author Ralph Antwi, as he is widely called, also took time to explain the global vision of the Predecessors Awards Worldwide and RAIN Foundations, touching on their five-star projects involving Appreciation, Authority, Foundation, Legacy, and Succession.

He announced that the Africa and America editions of the awards would be held in Ghana on September 21 and in America on November 11 respectively.

Bishop Joejo Dadzie, honoree of the 2022 Africa edition of the Predecessors Awards, unveiled his Legacy Project – the African Diaspora Development Project, and encouraged all present to partner with the vision to improve the future of the African continent.

He congratulated Author Ralph and his team for the wonderful work being done across the globe.

Madam Houda Norshie Arnaout emerged Outstanding Personality of the 2023 Europe edition of the Predecessors Awards, for being a great conduit of hope and support to many struggling parents and disadvantaged children in various countries, especially in Africa.

The other honorees were Luc Bussiere, Elisabeth Regnault, Michele Ouvrard, Marguerite Zabern, Brigite Blaise, Daniel Rivaud, Claudine Pissenem, Godwin Benefo, Michael Osei-Mensah, Albert Watto, Pascal Noumbissie, Samuel Anini, Benjamin Badu Fordjour, Ayaovi Agbeviade, Barima Opuni Dua Ware I, Owusu Tufuor, Kontor Mansa Ntim, Emmanuel Osei-Wusu, Michael Kwame Osei, and the late Sir Wilberforce Owusu Essandor.