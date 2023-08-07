JL Cultural Troupe To Embark On Europe Tour

Jonas Laryea

Internationally acclaimed traditional music and dance company, JL Cultural Troupe, has announced plans to tour Europe to introduce traditional music and dance to new audiences.

As usual, the ensemble has pledged to ignite Europe with dances that will showcase the diversity, majesty, and grace of traditional African dance.

According to the group’s leadership, the upcoming tour will kick off in October.

JL Cultural Troupe will present a preview cultural musical performance as they get ready for the tour at the Dome in Accra as part of the event’s preparations.

The group’s leadership has stated that some well-known figures from the creative arts sector will attend the preview performance.

Mr. Jonas Laryea, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JL Cultural Troupe, revealed that the troupe planned to highlight the best aspects of Ghana’s traditional history while on tour.

He stated that JL Cultural Troupe’s primary goal is to advance African culture by performing dances and music that highlight the diversity of African traditional values.

He disclosed that the group would demonstrate over 30 distinct traditional dances to the audience while on the tour.

He said the group also teaches some of its followers and others who express interest in how to play some of the traditional instruments used in folk dance.

The JL Cultural Troupe is known for its ability to both develop new dance works and enhance already existing ones.

It was established more than ten years ago and now boasts a vast repertoire of over thirty choreographed dances that are complemented by real African drum rhythms.

The group, which consists of gifted and seasoned artists, has been making waves with spectacular and potent performances throughout the last years.

The group’s members have performed in numerous cities and villages in the country using choreographed and traditional dances from their extensive repertoire.

By George Clifford Owusu