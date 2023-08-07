Kofi Kinaata, Others To Thrill Fans At GMA-USA

Kofi Kinaata

The 2023 edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards-USA (GMA-USA) will take place on August 26 at Lincoln Theater, Columbus, according to the event’s organisers.

The purpose of GMA-USA, BEATWAVES gathered, is to recognise and honour Ghanaian musicians, as well as to broaden the appeal of the Ghanaian music sector both domestically and internationally.

It would unite the top Ghanaian and foreign performers on one stage to celebrate Ghanaian music with music enthusiasts.

Several categories, including Highlife Song of the Year, Gospel Song of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, Highlife Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Artiste of the Year, Best Male Vocalist of the Year, and Best Female Vocalist of the Year, will feature some of the top performers from Ghana and the United States competing for prizes.

The event, which is sponsored by Taptap Send Ghana, has invited several Ghanaian performing artistes to take the stage, including Kwabena Kwabena, Kofi Kinaata, Dada KD, Sonnie Badu, and others.

They will perform back-to-back sets all night-long on a platform they will share with a few carefully chosen international acts, thrilling the event’s music enthusiasts.

There will also be unexpected appearances by guest artistes, which as has quickly grown into the most anticipated event on the entertainment calendar of the country.

Unlike previous awards, this year’s event is aimed at taking Ghanaian music to another level by using the crème de la crème in showbiz to exhibit the rich Ghanaian music and culture.

The organisers have assured attendees and music fans that this year’s awards ceremony will be a memorable one.

Over the course of three years, GMA-USA has awarded more than 150 musicians from Ghana and the United States.

By George Clifford Owusu