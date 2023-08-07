Jomoro MP Commends Charger Limited Boss

The MP flanked by Akrobeto (L) and Dr Borketey

Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has commended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charger Group Limited, producers of Black Legend Coffee Gin, Dr. Emmanuel Bortey Borketey for partnering West FM, Elubo for the ‘Black Legend Coffee Gin-West FM Walk’.

The MP, last Friday, joined hundreds of locals in and around Elubo as well as representatives of Accra to embark on the 10th Black Legend Coffee Gin Walk in Elubo.

The walk, which started at the forecourt of West FM through some principal streets and ended at the Elubo Town Park, was aimed at promoting community good health and harmony.

According to the MP, the health-oriented initiative must be highly commended taking into account its health benefits.

She advised the youth to make regular exercise a habit as well as drink responsibly.

The Charger Group Limited boss succeeded in travelling to the Western Region with seasoned actor Akwasi Boadi (Akrobeto) and satirist DKB, whose presence made the walk worthwhile.

A special aerobic session crowned the well-organised event.

From The Sports Desk