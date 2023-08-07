Students Receive Ellembelle DCE Scholarship

Kwasi Bonzoh (seated 2nd right) in a photograph with some of the beneficiaries

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, has offered scholarships worth GH¢4 million to needy but brilliant tertiary students in the district.

The initiative, according to the DCE, is to cushion the students to attain their academic goals.

The GH¢4 million scholarship scheme will cover the full tuition fees of the beneficiaries for four years.

The DCE initiated the ‘Ellembelle District Scholarship Scheme’ to support brilliant but needy tertiary students in the area so that they will in turn render services to the district in future.

The Ghana National Gas Company, operating in the area, donated GH¢4 million to support the scholarship scheme.

At a ceremony to hand over cheques to160 beneficiaries, the DCE expressed his commitment to bring development to the district through the development of human resources.

He explained that the total number of beneficiaries are 420, but the 160 who are from the area and schooling in the Western Region were given their cheques to cover their tuition for the academic calendar which is over.

He said the rest of the beneficiaries from the district attending various tertiary institutions in Greater Accra, Ashanti and Northern regions, would received theirs later.

The DCE commended Ghana Gas Company for supporting the scheme, and called on other organisations operating in the area to come on board so the scheme could last the next ten years.

He stressed that human resource development was very vital in the area’s development, and encouraged the students to take advantage of the initiative and study hard to realise the aim of the scholarship scheme.

He said the cheques were given directly to the students because the beneficiaries had already paid their tuition fees, adding, “So the cheques were to replace their respective fees.”

He, however, indicated that from next year, the scholarship would be awarded based on the students’ academic performance, adding, “We have set a benchmark of 2nd Class Upper.”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi