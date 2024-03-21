Don’t Trap Yourself In Your Homes – Minister Warns Landlords

Simon Osei-Mensah

THE ASHANTI Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has advised people who are building houses to always consider their safety to help save human lives.

He said people build houses with huge metal barricades to prevent theft, forgetting that the barricade would also prevent them from escaping when there is a fire outbreak.

According to him, several people, unfortunately, got trapped in their homes during fire outbreaks because of the huge metals, serving as protection against robberies.

He said the security and safety of the people who will live in the house, especially during times of disaster, such as fire outbreaks, should always be considered.

“Balance security and safety during the construction period. Think about escape routes when there is a fire outbreak, to help save human lives,” he admonished.

The Ashanti Regional Minister was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council’s (RCC) Meet the Press programme in Kumasi.

Held at the Prempeh Assembly Hall on Monday, the purpose of the event was to discuss the occurences in the region, especially in the areas of security and the judicial system.

Osei-Mensah also entreated residents of the region to live their lives in a way that would prevent fire outbreaks in their homes and workplaces.

“Switch off all your electronic gadgets when going out from house or workplace. Leaving the gadget on can lead to a fire outbreak,” the Ashanti Regional Minister warned.

Osei-Mensah also urged the people to quickly call the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) anytime there is a fire outbreak so as to help save lives and properties.

According to him, waiting till the last minute before calling firefighters to help usually leads to dire consequences, saying, “Call firemen as you attempt to douse the fire.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi