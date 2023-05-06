Don’t Vote For One Term Mahama- Says NDC Organiser

Yaw Boateng Gyan

A former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan, has cautioned opposition party delegates not to vote for a flagbearer who can only serve one term as President.

According to him, voting for ex-President John Dramani Mahama as a candidate, whose term expires in four years, is a risk for the NDC since it will not help them.

Mr. Gyan told NDC delegates at the Lower West Akyem Constituency in the Eastern Region during Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s campaign tour that the party should elect a flagbearer who can reign for eight years as President to ensure continuity and sustainability of gains.

He again said the 2024 election is also about the economy, which demands someone with technical expertise.

He asserted that the NDC requires an astute economist like Dr. Duffuor, a former Finance Minister, to lead the party to success, and added that such a person can address Ghana’s economic difficulties if the party gains power.

“The election in 2024 is about the economy. The economic harm wrought by Akufo-Addo and his brother Ofori-Atta would take years to repair.

“So, if we choose someone whose term will expire in four years and Ghanaians are dissatisfied with his performance, they will not allow the NDC to bring any new candidate to begin his term; they will say we wasted their time,” Mr. Gyan disclosed.

For him, electing ex-President Mahama to lead the NDC in the 2024 general election would mean gambling with the chances of the party, asserting, “In 2016 we lost close to 1 million votes. We gave him the opportunity to go again and we lost by 500,000 votes.”

“In the 2024 election, we don’t have to gamble with it,” he emphasised, adding, “Many Ghanaians are telling us to change our candidate so that they can vote for the NDC. As a result, we must understand that the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

“The EIU says that if the NDC is to win the 2024 election, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor must lead the party. We need a candidate who will serve for eight years, not four,” he stated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu