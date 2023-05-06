Uphold Integrity – CJ Tells New Lawyers

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, has entreated newly qualified lawyers to at times exhibit integrity, diligence and professionalism in the performance of their duties as barristers and solicitors of Ghana’s Supreme Court.

According to him, the legal profession thrives on hard work, integrity, professionalism and civility, hence must be exhibited throughout their life as lawyers.

“The legal profession thrives on hard work, integrity, professionalism and civility. I encourage you to display these attributes in every area you find yourselves in order to achieve your life goals, be it in corporate practice of private legal practice,” the Chief Justice advised.

Justice Anin Yeboah was speaking at a mini call to the Bar at the Accra International Conference Centre where 196 new lawyers were enrolled on to the roll of lawyers in Ghana.

He also encouraged the new lawyers to embark on every assignment they are given in an intentional manner, giving it their best efforts whether paid or unpaid.

The Chief Justice advised the new lawyers to make every conscious effort to update their knowledge and skills and broaden their base at every given opportunity throughout their career by participating in the continuous legal education programmes organised by the Ghana Bar Association, which is key to their growth and development as young lawyers.

“Under the Legal Profession Professional Conduct and Etiquette Rules (2020) L.I. 2423, every lawyer who holds a practicing certificate issued by the General Legal Council is mandated to complete a minimum of 12 hours of continuous professional development in a calendar year.”

He revealed that plans are far advanced to make this requirement one of the pre-requisites for the issuance of practicing licence to all lawyers in Ghana under the Legal Profession Bill which will soon become law.

Justice Anin Yeboah reminded them that the undertaking they gave to abide by the precepts enjoined in the legal profession implies that they have additional levels of responsibilities and could therefore, not be driven by their clients’ wishes alone.

“A lawyer is undoubtedly enjoined to zealously promote and defend clients’ interest with all legitimate means. However, the four-fold duty must not be taken lightly. As new officers of the court, you are simultaneously enjoined to uphold the interest of the court, the profession and society at large. Your duty to the court and client is particularly critical to the effective functioning of the law and court proceedings,” he said.

He continued that “the need to effectively balance these two duties cannot be overemphasised. Your duty to the court includes candour, honesty and fairness. It is therefore, unprofessional and unethical for a lawyer to mislead the court by a deliberate falsehood.

Justice Anin Yeboah also stated that the legal profession thrives on good character, and lawyers must therefore take pains to guard their integrity as their good reputation could be lost in a fleeting moment and they may never recover it.

“Strive to be known as a noble lawyer who can be trusted. You must also endeavour to maintain a professional appearance at all times. Be dressed and well groomed for the law chambers, the courts and the various offices you may find yourselves. Be mindful of your temperament and demeanour, show respect to your seniors in chambers, judges, court officials and the law clerks who will meet you in chambers. Remember the saying that you never have a second chance to make a good first impression,” he added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak