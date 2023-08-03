Doomsday Economic Commentators (2)

John Mahama

The opposition is quick to lay claim to every conceivable government programme, but not honest to admit the successes chalked up by the government and promise to improve it if given the opportunity again to govern.

As predictable as John Mahama is, we heard him claim that his government introduced the digitalisation programme, having realised that Dr. Bawumia is scoring goals with the policy. This kind of attitude we dare say will destroy our democracy and efforts at building an egalitarian society.

While calling the naysayers to order and urging them to think more of what they can do for the country, we appeal to the government to rethink some of the policies that are not helping to promote growth, and cut waste in any form in the public service to make savings for investment.

Although the government abolished taxes it described as nuisance in 2017, today there are taxes that do not act as incentives for doing business. In November, when the opportunity comes for the government to present its budget to Parliament, it should address concerns that are in the national interest.

The government knows the character of the NDC, and so they must always remember the saying that “if you want to dine with the devil you do so with a long spoon”. This must alert the government to the fact that no amount of engagement with the NDC will stop them from stabbing the NPP in the back to score political points.

We know that times are rough, but Ghanaians believe that the NPP has the men to go beyond the corner to the promised land of the fastest growing economy in the world. Yes, NPP you can, you only need the resolve to work extra hard and the “aforkunya” or doomsday mantra of the NDC will remain part of the party’s pipe dream.

Finally, we urge Mr. Ofori-Atta and his team to put in place strategies to tame high interest rates, spiraling inflation, depreciating Cedi and other policies detrimental to the well-being of the people in order that Ghana continues to be the reference point for a good economic narrative.