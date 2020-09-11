Dormaa Hospital Gets Accident And Emergency Complex

President Akufo-Addo, has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern Accident and Emergency Complex at the Dormaa Hospital, in the Dormaa Central constituency of the Bono Region.

The Project is being funded by a €140 million facility secured by Government, not only for the construction of this Centre, but also for the construction of a new Hospital in Tema, the reconstruction of the Central Medical Stores, and the construction of a new 100 bed District Hospital at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, whose sod was cut by the President on Wednesday.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo stated that the people of Dormaa, with a population of some one million, deserve a befitting, modern Accident and Emergency Complex to replace the existing one, to cater for emergency healthcare and trauma cases.

Upon completion, the new 45 bed Accident and Emergency Centre will have a 12-bed Triage; 33-bed ward; surgical suite to include a main theatre, a procedure room and a recovery room; imaging services to include X-ray and Fluoroscopy; laboratory; and plaster room and a laboratory.

“I am reliably informed by the Minister for Health that the entire Dormaa Hospital is in need of a major facelift, apart from what is being done today. You can be assured that the Minister will work to complete, in due time, what is being started today,” he said.

With the Accident and Emergency Complex being undertaken at great cost to the taxpayer, he appealed to the Chiefs and people of Dormaa to help ensure that the infrastructure and equipment are duly maintained appropriately for the benefit of all.

On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, the President expressed his gratitude to the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), who continue to partner Government to bring healthcare to the doorsteps of the ordinary citizen.

“I am very hopeful that, by the grace of God, we are on the threshold of something remarkable in Ghana, and, hopefully, with four more for Nana and the NPP, I expect that all of us, gathered here, will be present again, God-willing, for the commissioning of this project, once it is completed,” he added.

The President expressed his appreciation to the Chiefs and people of Dormaa for the strong support they have given his Government since he assumed office in January 2017.

“One of your own, your excellent Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, is the Minister for Health, who has conducted himself with great credit in the office, especially during this difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been a true pillar of my Government, and I am happy that, under his watch as Health Minister, Dormaa Hospital is being fitted with this Centre,” he added.