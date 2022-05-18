Dormaahene Praises Nana, NPP

The Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has finally seen something good about the Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It follows his decision to heap praises on the President and the administration for the various programmes and policies they have rolled out since taking over the reins of the country.

Chief among them, he said was the introduction of the ‘Free Senior High School’ and the ‘One District, One Factory’ policies.

At a meeting with the President at the Presidency (Jubilee House) today with members of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs of which he is the President, the Dormaahene who has not hidden his love for the National Democratic Congress administration and virtual dislike for the NPP could not but admitted “when you watch all around the globe today, you will realise that times are hard and things are difficult, but you and members of your government are steering the affairs of the nation very well and we are all doing our part and we thank you for that.”

“If we are here today, we want to thank you for the introduction of the Free SHS policy because lots of the nation’s children are benefitting from it”, he noted whilst beaming with smiles.

He further stated “there are a lot you are doing but if I say I will talk about all that, then I may lose focus of the issue I brought here. But we know you are still doing them so we thank you and members of your administration” to the surprise of many, including some of his own chiefs.

“Apart from that is the One District, One Factory policy which has been of immense benefit to the entire nation”, he confessed.

He also had cause to thank the President for the construction of the Sunyani airport, stressing the hope that in good time the President will commission the project.

He however complained about a number of road projects in the Bono region he said are progressing slowly and pleaded with the President to help expedite action on their completion.

Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu also asked the President to help upgrade the Sunyani regional hospital to the status of a teaching hospital as well as ensure the building much needed infrastructure in the two universities in the Bono Region; the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) and Sunyani Technical University.

Meanwhile, the chiefs and elders of the region have made available a huge parcel of land for the construction of the Sunyani sports stadium.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo could not help thanking the chief for the compliments.

He promised his government will do well to complete all the projects complained of and even do more.

On the road network, referring to available data, the President said a considerable number of roads, are under construction and same will be completed.

Meanwhile, he indicated that feasibility studies on the construction of the Sunyani sports stadium have been completed and the Finance Ministry is currently looking at the estimates of the $45 million dollars proposed 15,000 seater project.

He therefore assured the chiefs that all things being equal, the project will commence in due course.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent