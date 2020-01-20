Dr. Adjei Rewarded For Job Creation

Dr Adjei (left) receiving his award from Nana Ato Dadzie

A Kumasi-based businessman, Dr. Frank Adjei, has

tipped the scale with the feat of creating some 100,000 jobs, for which reason he was recognized during a colourful ceremony in accra recently.

His multifaceted businesses offer employment to multitudes of persons in Kumasi and beyond. As the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Rema-Jason Company Limited, Lovers Band, Rema Jason Ventures and Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, Dr. adjei has supported government to stem the tide of the seeming unemployment challenge.

At the Movenpick ambassador Hotel in Accra during the latter part of 2019, his honour was given him during the Presidential Globe African Heroes Honours awards organized by the Pan african Heroes Foundation, in collaboration with the Rectitude International Mission and Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and administration.

Many brilliant but deprived persons have benefitted from his many scholarships by virtue of his philanthropic spirit.

Also recognized were Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr.

Ernest Ofori, Dr. Owusu afriyie akoto (Minister of agriculture) and Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, ashanti Regional Minister.

Others were Dr. Kwame Kyei, Chairman and CEO of

unity Group of Companies; Mr. Daniel Domelevor, auditor General; Nana ato Dadzie, former Chief of Staff in the Rawlings administration, and Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM).

The rest were Mr. Stephen Appiah, former captain of

the senior national team, Black Stars; Mr. Fadda Dickson, Managing Director of Despite Media Group; Mr. Kwame Sefa Kayi, Broadcast Journalist; Nana Kwadwo Gyasi, CEO of Nana Kwadwo Gyasi Company Limited; Dr. Alfred Korlie Matey, CEO of Freddie’s Corner and a host of others.