Dr. Anyah Retains Most Respected CEO Title

Dr. Felix Anyah with his awards

Executive Chairman of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre and Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm, Dr. Felix Anyah, has been adjudged Ghana’s most respected chief executive officer (CEO) in the health sector for the second time running.

He has added another coveted award to his pool of awards ‒ Ghana’s most respected CEO for wellness.

The two prestigious awards were presented to him on Friday at the second edition of Ghana Industry CEO Awards held at the Accra International (AICC) Conference Centre.

The awards ceremony was held under the theme: ‘Good Corporate Governance: Practices & Prospects In Ghana’.

Medical Tourism

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ceremony, Dr. Anyah called for the holistic promotion of health and medical tourism in Ghana.

He said there was the need to bring health and medical tourism to the fore in the country, saying, “I have had collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism for sometime in the effort to promote heal tourism.”

“I hope that we can bring health and medical tourism broadly to the fore and as equal as what we say as cultural tourism and historical tourism,” he added.

Dr. Anyah explained that Ghana stands to gain immensely from medical tourism and said the human resource for medical tourism is not in short supply.

“It is, indeed, a very lucrative area. An area that can bring a lot of resources to Ghana but it is unfortunately not mentioned as in when we talk about slave trade as what we call historical tourism,” he said.

BY Melvin Tarlue