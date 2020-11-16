Dr. Armah Charges Kwesimintsim to Vote NPP

Dr. Prince Armah handing over the machine to one of the graduates

The Parliamentary Candidate for Kwesimintsim Constituency in the Western Region, Dr. Prince Armah, has charged his constituents to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7, polls.

According to the aspiring law maker, his tenure will see a significant transformation in the area of job creation for the youth of Kwesimintsim.

Dr. Armah said his agenda for job creation will be hinged on providing skills training in artisanal trades through an accredited institution.

Speaking at the 14th Graduation of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) in Kwesimintsim, the Acting Director General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), said he would ensure the establishment of an apprenticeship programme which will partner accredited institutions and masters in trades such as dressmaking.

In demonstration of his commitment towards assisting the youth with resources and promoting skills training, Dr Armah presented 40 electric sewing machines to the graduands to enable them start their business after acquiring the skills in dress making.

A champion of the Free SHS and TVET education, Dr Armah said his outfit will ensure that the potential of all the youth in the constituency will be harnessed.

He indicated that those who were gifted in general education will be supported through the Free SHS and other interventions while those with technical and vocational skills will also be supported so everyone can contribute towards the development of the constituency.

“I look forward to working with all stakeholders including the leadership of the GNTDA in Kwesimintsim to make it a success,” he stated.

Dr. Armah however noted that these policies can only be executed within the framework of a viable, robust economy which is being managed by the NPP led by president Nana Akufo-Addo.

He therefore charged the constituents to vote for the president and for him as well in order for the dreams of the constituents to be realized.

Having toppled the incumbent MP in the NPP’s parliamentary primary, Dr Armah will face stiff opposition from the NDC candidate, Philip Fiifi Buckman in the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.