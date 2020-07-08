Dr. Oko Boye Responds To FactCheckGhana And Media Foundation For West Africa…

Dr Bernard Oko Boye

Re: COVID-19: Akufo-Addo’s Claim of WHO “Discharge” Policy is Misleading, Problematics – Here is Why .

The claim that those discharged after two weeks of being without symptoms could still be carrying the virus IS NOT TRUE! It is the new evidence found from studies carried out in Singapore and other EU countries that made the World Health Organization revise their Discharge policy.

The evidence from the studies done on COVID-19 patients showed that after 11 days of being asymptomatic, sample taken from patients DIDN’T SHOW ANY VIRAL ACTIVITY. when cultured, their samples couldn’t replicate, grow or shed the virus even for those who had positive PCR test.

The conclusion was that a positive PCR TEST in a person who has been asymptomatic for more than 11 days means nothing as the positive test ONLY INDICATES THAT A SEQUENCE, that is part or remnants of the virus is present. Positive DOESN’T mean the WHOLE VIRUS IS PRESENT AND ALIVE IN WHOLE.

If a COVID patient has been asymptomatic for 14 days and his or lab even if positive doesn’t indicate viral activity and contagiousness, HOW CAN ANYBODY ACCUSE THE PRESIDENT OF MISLEADING OTHERS WHEN YOU PUT THEM IN THE RECOVERED CATEGORY.

In any case why would a reputable organization like WHO ask that we Discharge covid cases after 14 days of no symptoms when those people can infect others?

IF WE TRUSTED THE EARLIER SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE THAT ASKED FOR TWO NEGATIVE TESTS BEFORE ACHIEVING RECOVERY, WHY DO WE WANT TO RESIST ANOTHER SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE THAT GIVES FURTHER AND BETTER INFORMATION ON THE VIABILITY OF THE VIRUS BEYOND 14 DAYS OF NO SYMPTOMS AND CONSEQUENTLY THE RECOVERY TAG?

Science is not static, if you want to live by lifestyle informed by science, be ready to adjust your thinking and life when given recent evidence superior in evidence and pregnant with clarification on existing queries. All our actions as a government as reiterated severally by His Excellency the President have been based on scientific knowledge.

When better and superior evidence emerges, our protocols and policy MUST CHANGE AS WELL.