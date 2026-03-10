Dr. Zanetor Urges Youth To Embrace Discipline

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

The Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has urged students of the Korle Klottey Municipality to uphold discipline, unity and hard work, as Ghana commemorated its 69th Independence Day.

She made the call on March 6, 2026, during an Independence Day celebration organised by the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly at the King Tackie Tawiah I Cluster of Schools in Adabraka, Accra.

Speaking at the celebration, Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings said Ghana’s independence serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the country’s forebears.

She noted that on March 6, 1957, Ghana became the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to gain independence from colonial rule.

“The success of our nation tomorrow depends on the values and character you build today,” she told the students.

She encouraged them to remain committed to their education, respect their teachers and parents, and avoid negative influences.

“You should respect one another; respect your teachers and all those who make your lives impossible, show respect to your families as well. Let’s work hard to achieve your dreams,” she said.

Fifteen students were also honoured for their outstanding performance in the recently concluded Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Two of the awardees from North Ridge Lyceum were recognised by the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly for obtaining the highest marks in last year’s BECE.

Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings also presented laptops to the top graduating students during the ceremony.