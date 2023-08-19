Driver, Vulcaniser In Court For Defilement

Kingsley Asamoah, a driver accused of defiling his ex-lover’s 15-year-old daughter on five occasions, has been dragged before the Gender-Based Violence Court at the Police Headquarters, Accra, for defilement.

In a separate case, Yaw Davor, a 35-year-old vulcaniser has been dragged before the same court for allegedly impregnating a 15-year-old Junior High School girl at Pokuase.

Driver

Court documents indicate that the victim used to run errands for Kingsley Asamoah because of his previous relationship with the young girl’s mother, who is the complainant in the matter.

He, however, took advantage of his relationship with the victim and had sex with her at the blind side of the mother.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor, the prosecutor, told the court that on July 21, 2023, at about 8:30pm, Asamoah asked the victim to go and buy him a mosquito incense, which she did, but the accused began to fondle her after she had returned, and eventually had sex with her.

The victim, who was crying, later reported the incident to her mother, and revealed that it was the fifth time the accused was having sex with her.

A complaint was made at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit on July 22, 2023, by the complainant, and she was given a medical report form to take the victim to the hospital for treatment. Asamoah was arrested after the complainant identified him.

Kingsley Asamoah, who is facing defilement charges, was admitted to a bail of GH¢30,000 with two sureties by the court presided over by Kwabena Kodua Obiri Yeboah.

Vulcaniser

According to court documents, Yaw Davor, who is accused of impregnating a 15-year-old Junior High School girl at Pokuase, had lured the victim into an uncompleted building near his workplace and defiled her, after which he gave her GH¢15.

The documents indicate that the accused, in December 2022, gave the victim GH¢15 after proposing to her while she was on her way to school.

He then invited her to his workplace in February 2023, while the victim was once again on her way to school, and had sex with her.

Apart from the February incident, the accused, according to court documents presented by Detective Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor, also had sex with the victim in May this year.

The documents indicate that the young girl’s mother had noticed that the victim had not menstruated for two months, and confronted her, after which she narrated the ordeal to her parents.

The victim mentioned Yaw Davor as the one responsible for her pregnancy, and she was later taken to a nearby clinic where it was confirmed she was pregnant.

The matter was later reported to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, and a medical report was given to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for further examination.

The examination confirmed the victim to be seven weeks and four days pregnant, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Yaw Davor has been charged with two counts of defilement to which he pleaded not guilty, and was granted a bail of GH¢30,000 with two sureties by the court presided over by Kwabena Kodua Obiri, to reappear on September 7.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak