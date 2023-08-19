NAM 1 Makes Fresh Demands From Already Crippled Customers … Charges GHC 650 For Verification

Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1

In a shocking turn of events, Menzgold Ghana Ltd has announced that the already burdened customers must fulfill fresh monetary demands before their locked up claims will be released to them.

This news comes as a major blow to the customers, who are already facing significant financial hardships.

According to a recent statement released by Menzgold on August 18, 2023, signed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Company Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, commonly called NAM 1, the company has completed the validation process of the transaction supporting documents that customers presented. Unfortunately, it was discovered that a staggering 60% of the claims were found to have unacceptable infractions, rendering them invalid.

As part of the final phase of their due diligence processes, Menzgold is urging customers with genuine indebted transaction claims to acquire the Menzgoid Digital Verification Access Card from authorized Payboy Agents. These cards are priced at GHC650 each and will allow customers to verify their transaction validation status from August 10th to September 14th, 2023.

Menzgold emphasizes that they cannot provide free verification services like they did during the validation exercise.

The company explains that they need to dedicate all available resources to paying off their financial liabilities. Therefore, customers are required to fulfill this new payment obligation in order to proceed with their claims.

Customers are strongly advised that this final verification exercise is of utmost importance and failure to comply may result in the forfeiture of their claims. Menzgold warns that if customers do not undergo this process, they will waive their right to claim and lose any hopes of recovering their funds.

This development has caused outrage and frustration among Menzgold customers, who were already struggling after the collapse of the company. Many are questioning why they must bear additional financial burden when they are the victims in this situation. Some customers have expressed concern about the company’s motives and fear that they will never receive the funds that are rightfully theirs.

The Menzgold saga has been ongoing for years, with numerous allegations of fraud and mismanagement against the company. The Ghanaian government has taken steps to address the issue, but the resolution seems far from reach

. As customers anxiously await the outcome of this new verification process, the future remains uncertain for those who have already been severely impacted by the Menzgold crisis.

By Vincent Kubi