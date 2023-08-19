Reggie Zippy & Wife Divorced

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy and his wife Edith Ward have gone their separate ways after 15 years of marriage.

The musician announced the divorce in an Instagram post on Thursday.

According to him, he was tired of not being appreciated enough, and being labeled as an irresponsible father among others.

“I just want to keep this simple and straight to my point so kindly bear with me. As of Friday 11th, August 2023, at 12noon, I am no longer a married man after 15 years of being extremely irresponsible and wicked towards my children and their mother and I apologize to them for my unacceptable behavior as a very foolish father and husband, it was all my fault, I should have known better instead of caring for my children or family. going forward.

“Any woman you see me with is not a side chick or mistress. I am now a single man who has the freedom and right to live my life and date any woman I want to, especially when she loves me and treats me with respect and gratitude for the little things in any beautiful relationship. After 15 years of being a very useless, selfish, arrogant, manipulative, abusive, gaslighting, and heartless father of 3 beautiful children, I have finally accepted that I Reggie Halm am such a horrible human being who doesn’t deserve to ever see or speak to his children because I am a very irresponsible man and father,” he wrote on Instagram.

The divorce case has come two years after Reggie Zippy lost his mother in August 2021.