DV Coalition Wants Action On Death Of Lilian Dejoe

The National Coalition on Domestic Violence Legislation in Ghana (DV Coalition), on Wednesday issued a press statement on the death of Lilian Dedjoe, who was allegedly assaulted by her husband resulting in her death.

The deceased, was alleged beaten by one Prince Charles Dedjoe, her husband and a businessman, following an argument between the two.

The DV Coalition has therefore called upon the Ghana Police Service and the National Coordinator of Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), to thoroughly investigate the matter, as there appeared to be evidence of a history of domestic violence in the relationship of the couple.

This, it said, was evident from the pictures of the deceased which had appeared on social media.

According to the statement, the Coalition’s attention was drawn to the incident through widespread social media reports and news stories on March 06, 2021, explaining that the deceased sustained injuries from the assault and subsequently reported to the Madina Polyclinic for treatment, but her condition deteriorated resulting in a coma, and was later pronounced dead on arrival at the Lister Hospital, East Airport, where she was being transferred to for further treatment.

The Coalition however applauded the East Legon Police for the swift arrest and remand of the alleged perpetrator into custody, after he admitted assaulting his wife with his slippers.

It however said it was of concern to the Coalition, that because the alleged perpetrator appeared to be a popular and wealthy businessman, reports were that attempts were being made to help him evade justice.

“It is the hope of the Coalition that is not the case; however, because there are many other known stories of manipulation by family and community members to assist perpetrators of gender-based violence evade the criminal justice system, the Coalition cannot take this issue for granted,” it said.

It strongly urged the police to be mindful of the dynamics of domestic violence and the possible history of such violence in this matter, advising that everything possible must be done, to ensure thorough investigation and prosecution where the evidence procured warranted such an offence.

It further called on the Prosecutions Department of the Attorney-General’s Office, to provide the Police with the necessary legal assistance and advice on the docket, and said the DV Coalition would be following developments on the case to ensure that justice was done as envisaged under the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732) and the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, (Act 29).

The DV Coalition also urged the public to understand the fact that domestic violence was a leading cause of homicides among women worldwide and in Ghana, and it was important that victims and members of the public reported such incidents to the Police or a relevant agency for immediate intervention.

