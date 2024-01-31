DVLA Opens New Office In Bono East

The New Techiman DVLA Regional Office. INSET: Dignitaries and traditional leaders cutting the tape to open the office.

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has said vehicle owners in the Bono East Region will soon receive new registration numbers that reflect the region’s status.

The Minister revealed this when he opened a new regional office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in Hansua, near Techiman.

According to him, vehicles registered in the region will get number plates with the prefixes BT and BE.

Mr. Asiamah added that the facility is part of DVLA’s attempt to upgrade its regional offices.

“The DVLA as part of its modernisation and transformation agenda has embarked on upgrading its existing offices to improve service delivery, and this Techiman office is one of them,” he stated.

He applauded the DVLA management for its vision, creativity, and skills, which culminated in the implementation of an online Vehicle Registration System (VRS) that eliminates the bureaucratic delays associated with manual registration.

The Minister revealed the Road Traffic Act, Act 683, 2004 and the Road Traffic Regulation 2180 LI 2012 have also undergone review to conform with changing trends in the road and transport industry.

“It is at its final stage and soon shall be placed before Parliament for consideration,” he said.

He, therefore, entreated stakeholders to support the review.

He also explained that the Highway Code has been updated and urged staff of the authority to make them available to drivers.

Chief Executive Officer of DVLA, Kwasi Agyeman Busia the new office is among many of such regional, district and town offices being upgraded across the country to enhance reach and efficiency of DVLA services in line with the mandate of the authority to ensure roadsafety and road security.

The CEO said the mandate to improve on services and ensure efficiency is not limited to upgrade of infrastructure but systems and technology inclusive to remove challenges customers face to access DVLA services.

“Our systems are now more advanced, accurate ensuring speed. Gone are the days of manual registration and its associated challenges,” he said.

Mr. Agyeman Busia revealed the authority is in the process of opening an office at the Kotoka International Airport to assist foreigners.

He pleads with the staff to maintain the building by seeing it as a collective property.

The DVLA board chair, Frank Davies, emphasized the need to bring services of DVLA closer to the customers.

Bono East Regional Minister said the completion and inauguration of the edifice emphasized the Akufo-Addo led government’s vision to spread development across regions, cities and towns.

He urged the authority to ensure only properly trained drivers acquire license since improper trained drivers are the causes of road accidents, injuries and death.

He further reminded drivers to carry along their driving licenses whenever they go to justify their being on the road.

I urge staff to provide quality service, ensure professionalism, commitment and mutual respect to customers.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Techiman- Hansua