Dynamite International Gives Food To 200 Kids

Rashida Samed sharing packed food to some children at the Makola Market

Dynamite Girls International, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Accra, has donated packed food to over 200 under privileged children at the Makola Market in Accra.

The CEO and founder of the organisation, Rashida Samed said the NGO, established two years ago, aims to among others support, train and mentor girls between the ages of 12 to 15 years in public schools to embark on projects that would solve problems and impact the lives of people especially, the marginalised in communities.

The donation exercise saw students from St. Francis Xavier R/C Basic School and Darul-Hijra Islamic Basic School at Kotobabi serve the children with the food.

She added that the NGO also “hopes to instill into the children a sense of volunteerism to be compassionate and support others instead of always receiving from others, hence giving them this packed food.”

According to her, the children chose Makola largely due to some of the challenges most people residing there face daily in an effort to get their daily bread.

She said her organisation will go back to the Makola community to support not only children on their next visit but their parents as well considering the plight and the conditions under which both parents and children lived.

She also commended Jenny’s Restaurant, Osu, for supporting them with the food while advising Ghanaians, especially people in privileged positions, to be selfless and support the marginalised.

Some of the parents who received the food on behalf of their children expressed their profound gratitude to the organisation for the gesture.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah