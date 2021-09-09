Eastern Footvolley Set For Clinic, Executives Unveiling

Players, national and Volta regional footvolley executives

Eastern Region is set to organise the second edition of footvolley clinic under the auspices of Ghana Footvolley Association as well as the unveiling of the regional executives.

The initiative forms part of its developmental plans to increase the sport’s participation in the region.

It is also to promote footvolley and use sports as a tool and enabler to achieve sustainability by improving waste management systems in Ghana, specifically Accra.

The game of footvolley started gaining grounds in Ghana since 2014. Today, footvolley is one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

The region has so far been able to raise three teams in three districts namely – Koforidua, Asuogyaman and Nsawam.

These teams have been very active and involved in various competitions organised in the country and have been successful.

The Association was created to develop footvolley in Ghana and positively influence the sporting industry and the society, especially the coast, to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 6 through the Clean Beach initiative.

National President of Ghana Footvolley Association, Mustapha Mohammed, said in an interview: “We also intend to introduce the game to Senior High Schools in the region to serve as the foundation teams at the district levels.

“We are very proud to be associated with Alkamin Mineral Water to bring a footvolley clinic in Eastern Region on September 21, at Koforidua Secondary Technical School, Galloway, Koforidua.”

“This event welcomes all ages and genders to experience this amazing and enjoyable sport in Koforidua,” Mr. Bowky Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Footvolley President Mr. Acheampong indicated.

“The region intends to extend its tentacles to make sure that each district in the region has a team. We also intend to introduce the game to Senior High Schools in the region to serve as the foundation to the raising of district teams.

“When we are able to get up to ten districts in the region having footvolley teams, the region would start a footvolley league in 2023.”

He said the region also plans to get in touch with individuals and corporate bodies that would be able to come to its aid to sustain recruited players in the region.

Regional Footvolley is currently one of the strongest leagues in the country.

The sport was created by Octavio de Moraes in 1965 in Rio de Janeiro Copacabana Beach.

Footvolley is simply volleyball plus association football.