Eastern NPP Gets Motorbikes For Election 2020

Former Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cocobod, Dr. Yaw Adu Ampomah has donated 35 motorbikes and 75 megaphones to the Eastern Regional Executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its electioneering campaign.

Speaking at a short ceremony held in Koforidua, Dr Adu Ampomah noted this year’s election will be different and in spite of that, the NPP needs to do a door-to-door campaign.

Explaining why he donated to the party, he said that most of the constituencies don’t have logistics to embark on operations and for that matter, thought it wise to provide motorbikes for campaign teams to embark on trips to the villages and spread the good works of the party over the past three years.

He is optimistic they can reach a lot of people rather than calling them to one point to preach to them what the party has done.

Regional Secretary of the NPP Jeff Konadu, who received the items commended the Cocobod former chief for the kind gesture promising to use it diligently to pull the necessary votes for the party in the upcoming elections.

According to him, regional executives of the party upon receiving the motorbikes have disbursed it among 18 constituencies particularly where the NPP has no MP.

He said, it is going to aid them in their campaign ahead of the elections.

He has therefore called on individuals especially those from the Region to emulate Dr Adu Ampomah and donate to support the party as they gear towards the elections.

He affirmed they want to protect and consolidate the good work of the government and in doing that he wants individuals to support the party’s campaign.

Attached Image: Dr Adu Ampomah presenting the motorbikes to the NPP.

– FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua