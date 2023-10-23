Eat Drink Music Festival Launched

Angel Town (2nd left) speaking at the launch

The much-anticipated Eat Drink Music (EDM) Festival, a two-day event featuring a combination of food, drinks and music, is set for October 28 and 29 at Empire Accra.

Patrons of the maiden edition of the festival, according to the EDM organisers, will have lots of options to choose from many fun games and also enjoy a great family day out event.

Speaking at the launch of the event in Accra, Head of Brand and Sponsorship, Nana Kay said several activities have been planned to make the festival a memorable and highly successful event for both businesses and guests.

He said the festival is poised to become a major lifestyle event in the autumn season.

“This is a festival curated to attract more than 10,000 attendees over the two days and is full of fun-packed activities,” he assured.

The activities include an entrepreneurial seminar, live podcast sessions, live interactive art installations, a skill learning session (fashion, pottery, art, painting), indoor and outdoor games, for the socials (live content creation), chugs and vibes (food, music, dance) and to the top (meet fundraising targets).

He assured of maximum security saying, “We have collaborated with the Ghana Police Service and other private security agencies to ensure the best security throughout the programme. So parents should be assured that their families will be secured.”

Rap star Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town, who heads the gaming session of the festival, said the games at the event will include: FIFA tournament competition with a cash prize and a title belt for the winner.

He urged interested persons to contact 0556210707 for registration.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke