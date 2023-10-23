MUSIGA Executives To Be Sworn-In Tomorrow

Bessa Simons, newly elected MUSIGA President

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has announced that the swearing-in ceremony of its newly elected executives will take place on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC) at 11am.

Mark Okraku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture and Alhaji Sidiku Buari, former MUSIGA President, are expected to grace the occasion as special guests of honour.

The Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture (NCC) will be the chairman for the occasion which is expected to be attended by former presidents of MUSIGA, leading musicians and stakeholders.

The newly elected executives of MUSIGA represent a diverse range of talent and expertise within the music industry.

Their collective vision is to further promote the interests of Ghanaian musicians and enhance the vibrant music culture in the country.

The swearing-in ceremony symbolises their commitment to upholding the values of MUSIGA and serving the interests of its members.

The newly elected executives are Bessa Simons, President; Rev. Dr. Thomas Yawson, 1st Vice; Abena Ruthy, 2nd Vice; S.K. Agyemang, General Secretary; Rev. Eddie Eyison, National Treasurer; Chizzy Wailer, National Organiser and Rev. Gifty Ghansah, National Welfare Officer.

MUSIGA is a prominent organisation dedicated to the welfare and promotion of Ghanaian musicians. With a rich history and a forward-looking approach, MUSIGA plays a pivotal role in shaping the music industry in Ghana.