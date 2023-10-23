Taxi Driver Dies In Road Crash

The mangled car after the crash

A 31-year old taxi driver, unfortunately, died on the spot when he rammed his speeding vehicle into the rear of a moving DAF truck.

The incident happened at Kentinkrono on the main Kumasi to Accra highway around 1:30am on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

What influenced the driver, who has been identified as Prince Asare, to drive his car at top speed to hit the rear of the moving truck is not yet known.

Meanwhile, the KNUST Police has confirmed the accident.

“On 21/10/23 at about 1:30am driver, Prince Asare 31 years now deceased, was driving Opel Astra Caravan taxi cab with reg. No. WR 481-Y from Ejisu direction towards the Tech Junction.

“At Kentinkrono area on the trunk road near Silicon Hotel Junction, his speeding vehicle slammed into the rear portion of a moving DAF Truck with Burkina Faso Reg. No. 11MG4393BF, driven by Campoare Wendpoure Pascal Poedogo, 37 years.

“Due to the severity of the impact, the taxi driver got trapped in his mangled vehicle and died instantly,” a police statement, sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, said.

According to the police the body of the driver has since been deposited at the Aniniwaa Medical Centre mortuary, Emena for preservation and autopsy.

The statement also said the vehicles have been impounded at the station, adding that “Suspect driver Campoare Wendpoure Pascal Poedogo has been granted a police enquiry bail.

