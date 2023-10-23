HoodTalk Music Festival Moves To Ho

Edem

The organisers of the HoodTalk Music Festival have announced that the Volta Region edition of the musical concert will take place in Ho, the Volta Regional capital in November where some selected artistes will be rocking music lovers and their teeming fans to a grand jam.

BEATWAVES gathered up-and-coming Ghanaian artistes based in the Volta Region will be given the platform to promote their brands and music at the event slated for November 18.

Being organised by the DreamChild Foundation in partnership with Virtual Hub, the event aims to create awareness of the fundraising drive to raise $14m for the construction of five paediatric clinics in five regions across Ghana.

It also aims to help unite voices for the betterment of the African child and also help empower and support African children by harnessing the power of music and arts through community engagement.

A number of personalities from corporate institutions including traditional leaders, MCEs among others are expected to grace the event.

The organisers say music lovers in and around Ho should expect a fun-packed night at the event which kicks off at 7pm.

The organisers are yet to reveal the list of artistes billed for the event as well as the venue.

The event, which is free, will also be streamed live on social media platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

Tamale edition of the event which was held on September 30 at the Jubilee Park was incredible; it attracted thousands of music lovers from all walks of life.

It also witnessed performances from acts such as Maccasio, Fad Lan, Abu Sadiq, Umar Janda, Flawer Gaskia and a host of others.

It is a national event which has received endorsement from the Office of the President, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA), Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and UNESCO.

By George Clifford Owusu