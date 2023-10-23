MTN Supports Kundum Festival

A scene during the presentation

Divisional Chief Esiama, Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III, has commended MTN Ghana for its immense contribution to the sustainability of the country’s festivals, culture and heritage.

According to the chief, MTN has consistently supported festivals including Kundum celebrated by the Nzemas in the Western Region which ultimately foster unity and peace.

Nana Kwagyan III said this when MTN Ghana presented GH¢10,000.00 cheque, hamper of drinks and airtime worth Gh¢1000.00 to support this year’s Kundum festival of the chiefs and people of Esiama in the Ellembelle District.

Senior Manager, South West Business District of MTN, Prince Owusu Nyarko, said his outfit’s support towards the Esiama Kundum festival over the years forms part of the company’s quest to delight customers and make their lives brighter.

“As a friend of the traditional area, we have come to reaffirm our relationship and lend our support to the people of Esiama as we have done in the past”.

He continued “At MTN we believe that, through these supports to various traditional areas, we help promote development in our communities”.

He told the people that to provide a distinct customer experience during the celebration; MTN will set up an experience centers at vantage points.

“In view of the just ended SIM registrations, we will also help customers to reconnect their SIM with the Ghana Card and register those who need to,” he added.

He was hopeful that through the festival MTN will be able to strengthen its relationship with customers in the area and help resolve some of their customer issues.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi