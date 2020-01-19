EC Clears Air Over Persol Systems Ownership

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied a report making round on social media that Persol Systems Limited is owned by the husband of the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa.

Persol Systems Limited was awarded the contract to build the EC data centre.

A statement issued by the Commission and signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, described the report as “an outrageous lie.”

It stated that “the said company has no links whatsoever to the Chairperson and her husband.”

BY Melvin Tarlue