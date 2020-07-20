EC Condemns Gun Attack At Voters Registration Centre

The Electoral Commission (EC) has condemned a gun attack that took place at one of its voters registration Centres in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region.

The incident occurred at about 8:00am on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Reports said some 15 men wielding guns stormed wStep to Christ Voters Registration Centre in the above-mentioned constituency and tried to prevent prospective voters from registering.

That reportedly led to a scuffle and gunshots firing, with the gunmen allegedly burning three motorbikes.

In a statement made available to DGN Online, EC noted with concern acts of violence at registration Centres nationwide in the form of physical and verbal attacks on its officials.

According to the statement, the violence is perpetrated by political party supporters and sympathizers.

“The Commission Condemns such acts during a civil exercise like the registration of voters and calls on security agencies to investigate the issue as a matter of urgency to bring the perpetrators to book,” the statement noted.

