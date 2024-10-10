EC Schools Political Parties Over Printing Of Ballot Papers

Samuel Tettey

The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to organize an orientation session today, Thursday, October 10, for agents of various political parties ahead of the printing of ballot papers for the 2024 general elections.

The session, scheduled for 11am at the EC’s head office in Accra, aims to brief selected agents on the printing process.

This comes after the EC announced plans to start printing ballot papers on Friday, October 11.

In a statement signed by Deputy Chairman, Operations, Samuel Tettey, the EC requested parties to submit their agents’ names for printing the notice of polls and ballot papers.

This development marks a significant step in Ghana’s electoral process, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Background:

The EC has been working tirelessly to ensure a smooth electoral process. Previously, the Commission faced challenges, including controversies surrounding voter registration and electoral boundaries.

In 2020, the EC introduced new voter registration measures to enhance the electoral process.

Today’s orientation session demonstrates the EC’s commitment to stakeholder engagement and transparency.

-BY Daniel Bampoe