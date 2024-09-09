EC Will Decide the Winner- Akufo-Addo Tells NDC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent a strong message to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other political parties, warning them to refrain from prematurely declaring election results ahead of the December polls.

Speaking at the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) conference in Kumasi on September 9, 2024 Akufo-Addo emphasized that the Electoral Commission (EC) is the sole authority responsible for declaring election results and that any attempt by political parties to do so could lead to confusion, misinformation, and even potential conflict.

“The Electoral Commission must remain the sole authority responsible for declaring election results, to preserve the integrity and credibility of the electoral process,” Akufo-Addo said. “Political parties must refrain from declaring results before the Electoral Commission does so.”

This is not the first time Akufo-Addo has warned political parties against prematurely declaring election results.

In 2020, he cautioned against the practice, stating that it could undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

The EC has also warned political parties against declaring election results, stating that it is the only body authorized to do so.

In 2016, the EC declared Akufo-Addo the winner of the presidential election, despite the NDC’s initial claims of victory.

President Akufo-Addo’s comments come as the NDC has been accused of planning to declare its results in the upcoming election.

However, the President has made it clear that the EC’s decision will be final, and that any attempt to undermine it will be resisted.

“The Electoral Commission, as the body charged with overseeing the electoral process, must act with impartiality, independence, and integrity, ensuring that the election process is fair to all parties,” Akufo-Addo said.

The EC has a history of independence and impartiality and has been praised for its role in ensuring the integrity of Ghana’s electoral process.

BY Daniel Bampoe