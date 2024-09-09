President Akufo-Addo Fires Back At NDC Corruption Allegations

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lashed out at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what he describes as a deliberate effort to portray his government, his family, and himself as corrupt.

Speaking at the Annual Ghana Bar Association Conference in Kumasi on Monday, September 9, Akufo-Addo stated, “I am aware that there is a deliberate, politically motivated effort to portray my government, my family, and myself as corrupt. I suspect it is payback for the damaging allegation of corruption leveled against the Mahama administration.”

This is not the first time President Akufo-Addo has faced corruption allegations.

In 2018, the opposition NDC accused him of being a “clearing agent” for corrupt officials in his government.

However, Akufo-Addo has consistently denied these allegations, stating that his government has been committed to fighting corruption.

“We have established mechanisms to ensure that those who abuse their power are held accountable,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“In the international arena, we have sought to uphold the rule of law and champion democratic values. Ghana’s voice has been strong in defending international law and human rights and advocating for democracy on the global stage,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo’s comments come after the NDC’s presidential candidate, John Mahama, described him as a “clearing agent” for corrupt officials.

Mahama has also vowed to punish perpetrators of corruption if he wins the upcoming elections.

The corruption allegations against President Akufo-Addo’s government are not new.

In 2020, the Auditor-General’s report revealed that several government officials had misused public funds.

However, President Akufo-Addo’s government has taken steps to address these issues, including the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate corruption cases.

Despite these efforts, the NDC has continued to accuse President Akufo-Addo’s government of being corrupt.

However, President Akufo-Addo remains defiant, stating that he will not abandon the course of due process in the fight against corruption.

“I will leave it to the judgment of the Ghanaian public to decide whether it is preferable to be a ‘clearing agent’ or a government official one,” Mr. Akufo-Addo said.

-BY Daniel Bampoe